Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.8% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Apple by 1,194.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.18.

AAPL opened at $323.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.56 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,421.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

