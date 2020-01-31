Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.62-2.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. Apartment Investment and Management also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.34-2.44 EPS.

AIV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.17. 1,418,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,233. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,807 shares of company stock worth $3,849,194 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

