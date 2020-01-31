APA Group (ASX:APA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.18

APA Group (ASX:APA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.18 and traded as high as $11.55. APA Group shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 1,662,426 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$11.36 and a 200-day moving average of A$11.18.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from APA Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. APA Group’s payout ratio is presently 188.52%.

In other APA Group news, insider Peter Wasow bought 5,000 shares of APA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$10.93 ($7.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,655.00 ($38,762.41). Also, insider Rob Wheals 217,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th.

APA Group Company Profile (ASX:APA)

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas-fired power stations, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, and wind farms.

