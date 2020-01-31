Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut Anthem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $328.77.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $265.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a 52 week low of $227.16 and a 52 week high of $317.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

