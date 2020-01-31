Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGLOY. Investec lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Anglo American from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NGLOY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 106,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,019. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.76. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

