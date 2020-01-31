Analyzing JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) & Semiconductor Manufacturing International (NYSE:SMICY)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 2.27% 6.70% 1.54% Semiconductor Manufacturing International 4.38% 1.45% 0.87%

JinkoSolar has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JinkoSolar and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $3.64 billion 0.23 $59.12 million $1.52 12.38 Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.36 billion 2.73 $134.05 million $0.15 60.47

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JinkoSolar. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for JinkoSolar and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 0 2 2 0 2.50 Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 0 0 N/A

JinkoSolar presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.21%. Given JinkoSolar’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

