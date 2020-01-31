Analysts Set UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Target Price at $313.90

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th.

NYSE:UNH opened at $280.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $302.54. The company has a market cap of $270.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,711 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $231,806,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 661,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after purchasing an additional 539,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

