Analysts Set MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Target Price at €240.19

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €240.19 ($279.29).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a €281.00 ($326.74) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €312.00 ($362.79) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

ETR MTX opened at €278.90 ($324.30) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €183.20 ($213.02) and a fifty-two week high of €286.40 ($333.02). The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of €265.94 and a 200-day moving average of €245.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

