Analysts Set Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) PT at $51.00

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHG. ValuEngine downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,349,000 after buying an additional 584,489 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after buying an additional 246,011 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 736,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,965,000 after buying an additional 43,246 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 512,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,645,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after buying an additional 78,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $47.04. 423,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,125. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

