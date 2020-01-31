Analysts Set Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Price Target at $28.25

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

CAL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

NYSE:CAL opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 0.85. Caleres has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $32.28.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caleres will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Caleres by 65.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 70,881 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,691,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 240,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 132,572 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 26,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1,021.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

