Analysts Set ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) PT at $316.67

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $316.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of ASML opened at $294.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. ASML has a twelve month low of $174.26 and a twelve month high of $305.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.70.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. ASML’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

