Analysts Set $8.13 Target Price for PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $8.13 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PC Tel an industry rank of 181 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have commented on PCTI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of PC Tel in a report on Friday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PC Tel by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PC Tel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,487,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 61,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PC Tel by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 47,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Tel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of PC Tel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. 188,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,544. The stock has a market cap of $164.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of -0.11. PC Tel has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 million. PC Tel had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PC Tel will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. PC Tel’s payout ratio is -95.65%.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

