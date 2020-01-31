Analysts Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. Pool reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pool.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,334,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pool by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,872,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,717,000 after acquiring an additional 56,797 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,080,000 after acquiring an additional 83,807 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 705,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2.7% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 322,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 30.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 302,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,017,000 after acquiring an additional 71,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

POOL traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.97. 177,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,265. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. Pool has a 1 year low of $147.76 and a 1 year high of $228.19.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

