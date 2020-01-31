Analysts Expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. Pluristem Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pluristem Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pluristem Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

PSTI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.11. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 28.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 585,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 46,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

