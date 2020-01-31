Analysts Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.01. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

MSM traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $70.46. 566,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,226. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $64.59 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 1,900 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,285 shares of company stock worth $6,451,881 over the last ninety days. 28.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,269 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,612,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

