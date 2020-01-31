Analysts Anticipate Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $723.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) to report $723.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $717.00 million and the highest is $730.41 million. Tronox reported sales of $429.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.64 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

TROX traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,685. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. Tronox has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at $88,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 8.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

