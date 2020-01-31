Analysts Anticipate TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TC Pipelines’ earnings. TC Pipelines posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Pipelines will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TC Pipelines.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCP shares. Barclays raised TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $40.00 target price on TC Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of NYSE TCP traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 246,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,705. TC Pipelines has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 38.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,503,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,517 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,320,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,302,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 466.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,437,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,526 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 6.3% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 790,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 46,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 44.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

