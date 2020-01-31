Analysts Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.68 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce sales of $7.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.83 billion and the lowest is $7.44 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $7.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $29.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.53 billion to $29.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.57 billion to $31.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Philip Morris International.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $84.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,624,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,119. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after buying an additional 173,113 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

