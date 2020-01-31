Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $3.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lincoln Educational Services an industry rank of 199 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LINC. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.25) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 73,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $161,184.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 247,468 shares of company stock valued at $555,305. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LINC remained flat at $$2.36 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,066. The company has a market cap of $61.56 million, a PE ratio of -26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.34 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

