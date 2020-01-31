Analysts Anticipate Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to Post $0.69 EPS

Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.81. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 762.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liberty Broadband Corp Series C.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 276.33% and a return on equity of 0.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. TD Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $127.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.12 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $132.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.56.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series C news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $16,100,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,468,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.