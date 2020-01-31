Analysts Anticipate Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) to Announce ($0.65) Earnings Per Share

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $13.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.65) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arcadia Biosciences an industry rank of 2 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,241,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -2.94. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 198.10% and a negative net margin of 1,938.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.