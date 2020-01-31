Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 86,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.78. 17,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.83.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

