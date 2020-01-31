Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.05

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $1.71. Amur Minerals shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 1,929,109 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 million and a PE ratio of -4.39.

Amur Minerals Company Profile (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Amur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.