Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASYS. Zacks Investment Research cut Amtech Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded Amtech Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.17.
Shares of ASYS traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 239,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.40 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $7.96.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Amtech Systems
Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.
Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.