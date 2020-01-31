Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASYS. Zacks Investment Research cut Amtech Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded Amtech Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.17.

Shares of ASYS traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 239,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.40 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $7.96.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. Amtech Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

