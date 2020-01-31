Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMPH. ValuEngine upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.05.

NASDAQ AMPH traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $19.34. 203,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,395. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $936.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $80.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $461,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,279.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $156,961.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,118.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,195 shares of company stock worth $736,546 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 266.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 587,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

