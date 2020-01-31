Amoveo One Day Volume Hits $24.00 (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Amoveo has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for approximately $38.51 or 0.00413872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. Amoveo has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $24.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $540.03 or 0.05804287 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025168 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00128672 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00034131 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002459 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

