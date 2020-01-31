AmonD (AMON) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, OKEx Korea, CPDAX and Hanbitco. AmonD has a market cap of $629,965.00 and approximately $115,151.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AmonD has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.79 or 0.02885282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00194830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030338 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00121605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,013,004 tokens. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, OKEx Korea, CPDAX and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

