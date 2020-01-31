Amigo’s (AMGO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Amigo (LON:AMGO) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMGO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amigo from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amigo from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 237.50 ($3.12).

Shares of AMGO stock opened at GBX 58.40 ($0.77) on Monday. Amigo has a 12 month low of GBX 53.40 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 297.50 ($3.91). The company has a quick ratio of 22.32, a current ratio of 22.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.64. The firm has a market cap of $277.12 million and a PE ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Amigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

In other news, insider Stephan Wilcke sold 1,506,156 shares of Amigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £948,878.28 ($1,248,195.58).

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

