Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOLD. Cowen set a $31.00 price objective on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $14.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 216.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,953,808.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $207,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,103.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,478. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

