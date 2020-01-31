Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Amgen updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 14.85-15.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $14.85-$15.60 EPS.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,410. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Cowen increased their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.26.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

