Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Trading 0.5% Higher

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.74 and last traded at C$3.71, 288,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 293,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.88. The company has a market cap of $306.52 million and a P/E ratio of -8.68.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$16.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

