American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 24.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

American Tower stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.04. The stock had a trading volume of 721,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,356. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $168.88 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

