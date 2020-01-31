American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has $144.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $136.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.04.

NYSE AXP opened at $133.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.14. The company has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. American Express has a 12 month low of $101.70 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,533 shares of company stock worth $11,045,734. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

