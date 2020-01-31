Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has a $2,000.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,309.43.

AMZN stock traded up $138.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,008.72. 15,505,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,858. The company has a market cap of $1,003.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,846.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1,811.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

