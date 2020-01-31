Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $2,350.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.62% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.16.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,870.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $927.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,846.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1,811.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
