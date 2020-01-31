Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $2,350.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.16.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,870.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $927.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,846.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1,811.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

