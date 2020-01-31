Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Issues Earnings Results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Amazon.com stock traded up $12.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,870.68. 6,016,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,846.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1,811.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,188.12.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

