Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Issues Earnings Results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Amazon.com stock traded up $12.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,870.68. 6,016,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,846.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1,811.90.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,188.12.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.