Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Gap Down to $50.11

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.15, but opened at $50.11. Altria Group shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 17,712,521 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,300,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,826,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,708,000 after acquiring an additional 842,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,897,000 after acquiring an additional 720,301 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,075,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,904,000 after buying an additional 714,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

