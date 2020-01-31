Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €49.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alstom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €45.72 ($53.17).

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom stock opened at €47.84 ($55.63) on Monday. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($43.45). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.99.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.