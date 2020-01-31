Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Short Interest Update

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 703,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. BidaskClub lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.28.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $1,375,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,985,552.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,441 shares of company stock worth $14,588,125 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.76. 98,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,193. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.85. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.44. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $125.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

