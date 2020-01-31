Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,683 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,123,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,323,000 after acquiring an additional 73,450 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $11,352,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,357,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.20. 32,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,293. Ally Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

