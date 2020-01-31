Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up 2.7% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,768,000 after buying an additional 360,987 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,311 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,130,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,800,000 after acquiring an additional 254,135 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,935,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,346,000 after acquiring an additional 542,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

ALLY traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $32.01. 1,676,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,293. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68. Ally Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.28%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

