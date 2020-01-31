Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.15 and last traded at $42.15, approximately 2,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

