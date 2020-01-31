Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.50-19.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.92. Allegiant Travel also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 16.50-19.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.04. 224,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,336. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $120.91 and a 52 week high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.59. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.58.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

