Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.50-19.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.92. Allegiant Travel also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 16.50-19.00 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.04. 224,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,336. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $120.91 and a 52 week high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.59. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.92.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.58.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.