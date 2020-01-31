Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $37.95 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $775.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $36,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,002.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,090. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

ABTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

