Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ALKS opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.22.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,210.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 69,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $1,382,638.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,575,176.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 209,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,839 in the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

