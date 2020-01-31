Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Trading 11.9% Higher

Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCMKTS:WTER) shares traded up 11.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51, 267,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 397,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Alkaline Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%. The company had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alkaline Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alkaline Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alkaline Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alkaline Water by 50.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 99,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alkaline Water by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,831,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter.

Alkaline Water Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

