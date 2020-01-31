Alicanto Minerals (ASX:AQI) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Alicanto Minerals Ltd (ASX:AQI) shares rose 11.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), approximately 1,195,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 317,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.04).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.97.

Alicanto Minerals Company Profile (ASX:AQI)

Alicanto Minerals Limited, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of a portfolio of gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the Arakaka gold project covering an area of approximately 300 square kilometers located in Guyana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

