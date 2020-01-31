Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $205.47

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $201.20, but opened at $205.47. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $210.23, with a volume of 16,117,889 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $530.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,506 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $958,833,000 after purchasing an additional 186,356 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,808,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,118,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $873,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,377 shares during the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

