Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stake Cut by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.40. 10,878,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,591,728. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The company has a market capitalization of $524.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. TH Capital raised their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

