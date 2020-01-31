Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AQN. ValuEngine cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC set a $14.30 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.76.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $15.41.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.41 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

